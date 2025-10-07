Fixed mouse cursor issue associated with the pause menu. This update should resolve that problem, but I'll continue monitoring for any related reports. See Patch 1.0.2 notes for additional context.
More patches are planned as feedback comes in. Thank you for the continued support! The positive and constructive feedback has been gold to me.
Addition to Patch 1.0.2
Update notes via Steam Community
