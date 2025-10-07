 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20291856 Edited 7 October 2025 – 20:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed mouse cursor issue associated with the pause menu. This update should resolve that problem, but I'll continue monitoring for any related reports. See Patch 1.0.2 notes for additional context.

More patches are planned as feedback comes in. Thank you for the continued support! The positive and constructive feedback has been gold to me.

Changed files in this update

