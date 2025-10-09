 Skip to content
Major 9 October 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Wow, it's been almost a year since we've launched 10 Dead Doves!

We've been so honored by all of the kind words, thoughts, and fanart. What have we been working on since we've launched, you might ask...? Well...

12 game pitches, 4 prototypes, 1 side project announced far too early (oops!) and a whole lot of creative brainstorming later... We're finally in real development of the next full Duonix Studios game!

In the meantime, we've added the long-awaited ACHIEVEMENTS UPDATE to 10 Dead Doves! Pop up to 24 juicy achievements like they're bubbles, with achievements for different endings, choices, progress, and even trash collection!



We've also been working on producing a limited tee merch run (art by https://x.com/ropesnek). We'll keep you updated as that develops!


10 Dead Doves - Achievements Update PATCH NOTES:

Achievements are now in 10 Dead Doves, along with significant performance improvements (more coming soon)!

Achievements:

--Two per dream, one for each Dream Scale choice/ending

--Two ending achievements (one for each ending)

--Achievements for collecting pieces of trash: 10, 100, all trash in the game (174!)

--Other achievements: Pitching every plan to Sean, listening to all of Daniel's tapes, and inhabiting every Vision... (30 in total, media Visions not required for this achievement)

--Doubled FPS in certain areas

--Reworked lighting for multiple levels

--Updated grass foliage lighting for shadow map optimization

--Updated to Unreal 4.27

--Fixed font material issues

-Fixed Sean navmesh not working in L04

Thanks again. More coming soon!
-MARK, SEAN & DANIEL

