7 October 2025 Build 20291675 Edited 7 October 2025 – 20:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Hello Everyone!

As always, thanks for playing Pellet Dodge, and here's a fresh update:

Major Changes

  • Updated to Unity 6.2 (from 6.0), which effectively patches the newly-discovered security vulnerability. This may improve or impact performance, as extensive testing was not done.

  • Added support for Vulkan and OpenGL rendering engines on supported platforms (Vulkan & OpenGL on Windows and Linux, OpenGLCore, for Intel Macs, on MacOS.) Use these for better power efficiency using '--force-vulkan' and '--force-opengl' launch arguments.

  • Added the Music Pack system to Endless Mode, with a new pack included for free with a collaboration with Panduhh (and Various Artists for some songs) to bring some high-octane dubstep and drum 'n' bass to your infinite battle in the OMEGA simulation.

Minor changes can be found in-game, if you care, in the Patch Logs menu.

Changed files in this update

