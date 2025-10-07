Hello Everyone!
As always, thanks for playing Pellet Dodge, and here's a fresh update:
Major Changes
Updated to Unity 6.2 (from 6.0), which effectively patches the newly-discovered security vulnerability. This may improve or impact performance, as extensive testing was not done.
Added support for Vulkan and OpenGL rendering engines on supported platforms (Vulkan & OpenGL on Windows and Linux, OpenGLCore, for Intel Macs, on MacOS.) Use these for better power efficiency using '--force-vulkan' and '--force-opengl' launch arguments.
Added the Music Pack system to Endless Mode, with a new pack included for free with a collaboration with Panduhh (and Various Artists for some songs) to bring some high-octane dubstep and drum 'n' bass to your infinite battle in the OMEGA simulation.
Minor changes can be found in-game, if you care, in the Patch Logs menu.
Changed files in this update