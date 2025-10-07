Quality of Life: - Added a confirm screen to delete characters.

- Extended damage zone for 2-handed swords into the hilt to make slashing heavy attacks more consistent.

- Fixed issue where Atlatl Darts stuck in the player would block interact prompts.

- Fixed interact prompt secondary color becoming red after extended play.

- Altered how negative resistances are displayed in the UI.

- Fixed empowerment FX issues when applied to players.

- Fixed issue that caused items spawned by breakables to not be visible.

- Changed "agnostic limit" to "universal limit" and updated its icon.

- Fixed issue where staff would fail to fire a projectile immediately after casting spiritball.

- Altered staff moveset to shoot instead of sprint attack / dash attack.

- Fixed Breaker armor set ground items using Aaks Fighter set meshes.

- Fixed Grass armor set ground items having outdated meshes.

- Various other miscellanious fixes around the maps.

- Items dropped by npcs are now influenced by character launch direction.



Balance: - Fixed an issue that caused players to not recieve an intended +50% flinch resistance during attacks.

- Fixed an oversight that caused Jajapots to heal dramatically more than intended.

- Reduced damage of lighthouse boss and bunker bosses.

- Enshugoo bubbles now deal slightly more damage.

- Shield bash and hammer push have been reworked to scale with your poise damage.

- Scrap hacker now has +1 dusk resist.

- Removed Big Cutter from the droptables of enemies in the Crab Island Lighthouse.

- Removed Steel Shell Hoplon from Crab Island.

- Updated NPC Dart Damage to match player Dart Damage (2 to 6).

- Slightly increased spirit resistance on lower tier Enshugoo enemies.



NPC Behavior: - Fixed behavior that allowed disclauncher enemies to fire even if staggered out of a reload.

- Fixed issue where NPCs would in-air stagger when hit by blade traps when dead.

- Reworked character launch scaling to prevent wisps from being accelerated to light speed.

- Fixed issue that allowed downed players to move around after being hit by an attack by the bunker boss.

- Fixes to protochasm boss (the ball) wakeup behavior.

- Reduced flee distance of Atlatl Ranged enemies.



Exploits: - Fixed an exploit allowing the player to restore their ability to run while being slowed by entering and exiting menus.

- Extraction rooms in the protochasm now only allow players to leave when all players are present.