Quality of Life:- Added a confirm screen to delete characters.
- Extended damage zone for 2-handed swords into the hilt to make slashing heavy attacks more consistent.
- Fixed issue where Atlatl Darts stuck in the player would block interact prompts.
- Fixed interact prompt secondary color becoming red after extended play.
- Altered how negative resistances are displayed in the UI.
- Fixed empowerment FX issues when applied to players.
- Fixed issue that caused items spawned by breakables to not be visible.
- Changed "agnostic limit" to "universal limit" and updated its icon.
- Fixed issue where staff would fail to fire a projectile immediately after casting spiritball.
- Altered staff moveset to shoot instead of sprint attack / dash attack.
- Fixed Breaker armor set ground items using Aaks Fighter set meshes.
- Fixed Grass armor set ground items having outdated meshes.
- Various other miscellanious fixes around the maps.
- Items dropped by npcs are now influenced by character launch direction.
Balance:- Fixed an issue that caused players to not recieve an intended +50% flinch resistance during attacks.
- Fixed an oversight that caused Jajapots to heal dramatically more than intended.
- Reduced damage of lighthouse boss and bunker bosses.
- Enshugoo bubbles now deal slightly more damage.
- Shield bash and hammer push have been reworked to scale with your poise damage.
- Scrap hacker now has +1 dusk resist.
- Removed Big Cutter from the droptables of enemies in the Crab Island Lighthouse.
- Removed Steel Shell Hoplon from Crab Island.
- Updated NPC Dart Damage to match player Dart Damage (2 to 6).
- Slightly increased spirit resistance on lower tier Enshugoo enemies.
NPC Behavior:- Fixed behavior that allowed disclauncher enemies to fire even if staggered out of a reload.
- Fixed issue where NPCs would in-air stagger when hit by blade traps when dead.
- Reworked character launch scaling to prevent wisps from being accelerated to light speed.
- Fixed issue that allowed downed players to move around after being hit by an attack by the bunker boss.
- Fixes to protochasm boss (the ball) wakeup behavior.
- Reduced flee distance of Atlatl Ranged enemies.
Exploits:- Fixed an exploit allowing the player to restore their ability to run while being slowed by entering and exiting menus.
- Extraction rooms in the protochasm now only allow players to leave when all players are present.
