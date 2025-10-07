Greetings, lost souls!

A new update for Heretical is live!

And with this one, we're releasing a new playable class.

The Alchemist

Alchemist has a unique class ability - Alchemy - which allows you to collect ingredients from slain enemies and mix them in powerful tinctures that boost your stats and provide powerful effects.

Alongside the class itself, this update also brings a new weapon class - One-handed Crossbows - quick to shoot but slow to reload, dealing a large amount of physical damage to the target they hit.

CHANGELOG

New Content:

New playable class: The Alchemist

Even more prophecies have their icons updated.

New points of interest : When playing as the alchemist, you'll occasionally find recipe books that unlock a new potion recipe for you to brew. When playing as other classes after you've discovered all the recipes there are for the alchemist, you will find potion stands that allow you to buy a powerful potion that will boost your character for a limited time.

New weapon type: One-handed crossbows.

2 new unique potions : Fire Eater's Flask and Bottomless Flask.

2 new unique Crossbows : The Tusk and Icebreaker Crossbow

6 new prophecies added.

Balance Changes:

Introduced a limit of 3 shop enchants per item.

Wands attack range increased from 5 to 7.

All bows have their attack range set to 13 (previously it was a range between 10 and 13).

Damage of Meteor cast by Immolators reduced from 55-75 to 20-30, and damage over time from 300 / 4 sec to 100 / 4 sec.

Bug Fixes:

Updated Unity Version to resolve CVE-2025-59489 security issue.

Fixed a bug that caused some buffs to be removed twice, causing their bonuses to remain stuck in negative values indefinitely (-armor and resistances bug for Devouring Maw).

Frost spikes now properly chill enemies.

Performance improved across the board.

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to jitter in place when not attacking.

Fixed a bug with venomous coating, which caused its cooldown to increase with its level.

Fixed the king's guard NPC not dealing damage during Rat King's fight.

Fixed a bug that caused the shop to break when enchanting the same item numerous times.

As always, be sure to join our Discord channel to stay up-to-date with our development and provide feedback, suggest changes, or report any issues.