As you may have heard, a few days ago it was reported that Unity had a major breach in its code. However, according to Unity " There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, nor has there been any impact on users or customers."

This past weekend, Unity released a patch for every version of the program to fix it.

Today’s update includes this fix and a few other minor ones.

For technical details see: https://unity.com/es/security/sept-2025-01#details

Fixes

Updated Unity version to fix vulnerability issues.

“Move with mouse” fixed in the Tower DLC.

Mama bat and Orglo now have a death anim.

Some UI sprites have been updated.

Minor UI and language fixes.

Halloween update + new skin

It is already Halloween in Nordic Ashes!

Expect a brand new spooky skin on the 15th of October to celebrate this season with us!

See you October 15th!! We will also share a sneak peek of the new physical game editions too :D

