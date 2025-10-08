 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20291469 Edited 8 October 2025 – 08:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello vikings!

 

As you may have heard, a few days ago it was reported that Unity had a major breach in its code. However, according to Unity " There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, nor has there been any impact on users or customers."

This past weekend, Unity released a patch for every version of the program to fix it.

Today’s update includes this fix and a few other minor ones.

For technical details see: https://unity.com/es/security/sept-2025-01#details

Fixes

  • Updated Unity version to fix vulnerability issues.

  • “Move with mouse” fixed in the Tower DLC.

  • Mama bat and Orglo now have a death anim.

  • Some UI sprites have been updated.

  • Minor UI and language fixes.

 

Halloween update + new skin

It is already Halloween in Nordic Ashes!

Expect a brand new spooky skin on the 15th of October to celebrate this season with us!

That's all for today!

See you October 15th!! We will also share a sneak peek of the new physical game editions too :D

If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

https://steamcommunity.com/games/2068280/announcements/detail/526475421347217538

Changed files in this update

