Hello vikings!
As you may have heard, a few days ago it was reported that Unity had a major breach in its code. However, according to Unity " There is no evidence of any exploitation of the vulnerability, nor has there been any impact on users or customers."
This past weekend, Unity released a patch for every version of the program to fix it.
Today’s update includes this fix and a few other minor ones.
For technical details see: https://unity.com/es/security/sept-2025-01#details
Fixes
Updated Unity version to fix vulnerability issues.
“Move with mouse” fixed in the Tower DLC.
Mama bat and Orglo now have a death anim.
Some UI sprites have been updated.
Minor UI and language fixes.
Halloween update + new skin
It is already Halloween in Nordic Ashes!
Expect a brand new spooky skin on the 15th of October to celebrate this season with us!
That's all for today!
See you October 15th!! We will also share a sneak peek of the new physical game editions too :D
If you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:
🔸 Discord.
Changed files in this update