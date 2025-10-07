 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20291451
Update notes via Steam Community
This was a quick patch to resolve the Unity Engine Vulnerability reported.

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle - Windows 64bit Depot 795101
macOS Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle Depot - MacOS Depot 795102
