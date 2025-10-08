 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20291447 Edited 8 October 2025 – 08:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Welcome Modu!


We are delighted to announce the comeback of the multiplayer option, as well as other fixes and improvements on graphics and difficulty system!

With the Multiplayer mode being active again, it's time to bring back training and challenges with our Weekly multiplayer session. You can join every Saturday at 19:00 CET / 10:00 PDT / 13:00 EDT on our Discord Server and find other players to discuss strategy, tips and also show off your battling skills!



Patch Notes V.0.6925:

Multiplayer:

  • Fixed several recent regressions that were disrupting and causing desyncs in multiplayer matches

  • Fixed bugs with growing organs in multiplayer

  • Fixed several bugs that prevented specific tiles from dying in a multiplayer match in some situations

  • Added extra safelocks to prevent multiplayer clients from performing invalid splits and merges

  • Fixed "Surrender" option in multiplayer matches

  • Fixed bug where harvesters would eat the wrong plants in some of the newer multiplayer maps

  • Fixed correct display of Supporter Pack heart cosmetics in multiplayer

  • Added correction logic to try to correct and ensure the same state on every player's computer

  • Added safety measures that ensure any invalid tiles separate out and don't prevent player control

  • Fixed a bug that triggered on repeated button clicks on the "Multiplayer" button

  • Fixed bugs that happened when first playing a multiplayer match and then playing singleplayer

  • Fixed a bug that made the server not close on time

Graphics:

  • Fixed some calculations on Modu swim visual effects for smoother swimming and rotation

  • Fixed a graphics glitch where tiles would not lines up graphically sometimes

Linux:

  • Fixed an issue where the mouse cursor would sometimes be huge when running on Linux


Difficulty:

  • Made "Casual" difficulty more forgiving

Stay tuned for our next adventure and don't hesitate to leave a review or provide feedback; it's greatly appreciated. Thanks!

Join the Discord!

