7 October 2025 Build 20291429
Update notes via Steam Community
This was a quick patch to resolve the Unity Engine Vulnerability reported by Unity.

https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Windows Slayaway Camp - Windows Depot 530391
macOS Slayaway Camp - Mac Depot 530392
