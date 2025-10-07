This was a quick patch to resolve the Unity Engine Vulnerability reported by Unity.
https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01
Patch Notes for Oct 7
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Slayaway Camp - Windows Depot 530391
- Loading history…
macOS Slayaway Camp - Mac Depot 530392
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update