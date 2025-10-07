 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20291405 Edited 7 October 2025 – 18:59:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes and Improvements:

  • Fixed empty order bug in both Endless and regular days.

  • Improved visitor order logic — now takes into account coal reserves and available beds.

  • Fixed trash left on tables by visitors.

  • Improved client spawn logic in Endless Day mode.

  • Fixed visual bug with Vegetable Stew.

  • Added new decorations and optimized old ones.

  • Optimized foliage and trees on the main map.

  • Improved alcohol production balance — production time has been reduced.

  • Optimized winter map effects.

  • Improved intro cutscene logic on the winter map.

  • Optimized game object ticks for better performance.

  • Resource balance adjusted: increased coal, wax, and repair kits in the storage by 40 units.

