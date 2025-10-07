Fixes and Improvements:
Fixed empty order bug in both Endless and regular days.
Improved visitor order logic — now takes into account coal reserves and available beds.
Fixed trash left on tables by visitors.
Improved client spawn logic in Endless Day mode.
Fixed visual bug with Vegetable Stew.
Added new decorations and optimized old ones.
Optimized foliage and trees on the main map.
Improved alcohol production balance — production time has been reduced.
Optimized winter map effects.
Improved intro cutscene logic on the winter map.
Optimized game object ticks for better performance.
Resource balance adjusted: increased coal, wax, and repair kits in the storage by 40 units.
Changed files in this update