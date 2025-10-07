- Fixed a bug happening in all grenades that could lock movement after a dodge.
- Added some vault/traversal animations, yet to be polished.
- Base (Epsilon) DNA Samples drop rate increased in regular Ancestors to rebalance the economy a bit more.
- Swapping weapons is now locked when climbing an obstacle.
