7 October 2025 Build 20291359 Edited 7 October 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed a bug happening in all grenades that could lock movement after a dodge.
- Added some vault/traversal animations, yet to be polished.
- Base (Epsilon) DNA Samples drop rate increased in regular Ancestors to rebalance the economy a bit more.
- Swapping weapons is now locked when climbing an obstacle.

