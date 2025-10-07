Improvements
- Increased healing from clumps.
- Disabled managed stripping from the build.
- Lowered the intensity of the low health effect.
- Offscreen attacks are now represented by a similar warning image than the onscreen attacks but on the border of the screen and pointing towards the attack source, instead of a red flash on the border of the screen.
- Added Vulkan to Linux, now OpenGL is the fallback.
Fixes
- Fixed Candy's last attack on easy, it's damage was too high.
- Fixed some of Candy attacks were targetting the closest Genokid to her instead of the current one.
- Fixed UI, when the Hype bar is full and life is in between 40% and 25% the label MAX doesn't pulse.
- Fixed typo in the credits.
- Fixed the math checking if an enemy is close enough for a chase wasn't the same when using soft-lock and hard-lock.
- Fixed some culling issues disabling some objects that were still visible.
- Fixed the ferry's wheel collision to better match the render.
- Fixed entering a bumpercar with Red while unarmed and then getting hit while driving lets him attack without using his gauntlets.
- Fixed in some cases Blue's second weapon was the default when switching to her instead of always defaulting to her sword.
- Fixed switching Blue's weapon during the flow The End doesn't switch it visually until the next attack.
- Fixed some culling problems.
- Fixed opening the pause menu during a chapter, then trying to leave the chapter, then going back to keep playing the chapter stops the music.
- Fixed a barrier in Chapter 2 making it bigger to avoid Chamans from scaping.
- Fixed style's cooldown calculation isn't correct, resulting in attacks like Waning Vortex not awarding style.
- Fixed Waning Vortex flow doesn't flow chain.
- Fixed OpenGL issues with some texts writing to bloom and some alpha tested shaders writing to depth.
- Fixed UI's Gamepad layout tooltip stays after leaving the menu.
- Fixed on the last cutscene of Chapter 1 there's two subtitle lines that overlap when the previous one should have already been disabled.
- Fixed softlock in a fight in Chapter 7 that can happen when being a monkey flying around.
- Fixed missing barrier in the last fight of Chapter 5.
- Fixed "CHALLENGE" popup message in front of a secret door wasn't translated.
