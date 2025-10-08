 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Megabonk Destiny 2 Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Battlefield™ 6 Deadlock Valor Mortis Playtest
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
8 October 2025 Build 20291280 Edited 8 October 2025 – 18:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!
Now you can repair cars with the help of a wrench. The wrench can be crafted at the blacksmith's bench or can be found in world.
You can also craft portals. But to unlock the crafting recipe for the portals you have to defeat the spider and read the document that you can find after defeating her.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2684761
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link