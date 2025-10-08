Hello everyone!
Now you can repair cars with the help of a wrench. The wrench can be crafted at the blacksmith's bench or can be found in world.
You can also craft portals. But to unlock the crafting recipe for the portals you have to defeat the spider and read the document that you can find after defeating her.
E.A. Update 3.2 - Wrench and portals
