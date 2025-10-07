VariDungeon 0.11.0 (In the Shadows):
New biome:
the Graveyard, unlocked by killing 15 skeletons
New enemies:
the crow lvl1 and lvl2, who attacks from the walls
the blob, which grows up by merging with others
the pumpkin, that shoots arrows and shuts down the lights
the archer skeleton
new bosses:
the Giant ghost, which shoots lasers, meteorites, drops mud
the Cathedral, which moves the player, throws tornadoes and drops laser crystals
Death (bonus boss)
New trap:
moving sidewalk
New power ups:
bone, throws one bouncing bone (unlocked by using 5 sanctuaries)
spring, each projectile shot by the player has a chance to bounce unlocked after killing 25 slimes)
dynamite, an explosion may occur when an enemy is hit (unlocked by leveling-up 50 times)
stomping, a perdiodic knockback shockwave
New combos:
electron
wave
Gameplay changes:
map visibility talent
resurrection talent
map improvement
Quality of life changes:
slowmotion when a boss is killed, and at the end of a challenge
scaling on the player on the map
multiple icons redesigns
Bug fixes:
chests bug fixed
laser bug fixed
character menu bug fixed
Misc:
many engine and optimization improvements
Vulkan, downgraded from 1.4 to 1.2
Changed files in this update