 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 7 October 2025 Build 20291246 Edited 7 October 2025 – 19:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

VariDungeon 0.11.0 (In the Shadows):

New biome:

  • the Graveyard, unlocked by killing 15 skeletons

New enemies:

  • the crow lvl1 and lvl2, who attacks from the walls

  • the blob, which grows up by merging with others

  • the pumpkin, that shoots arrows and shuts down the lights

  • the archer skeleton

new bosses:

  • the Giant ghost, which shoots lasers, meteorites, drops mud

  • the Cathedral, which moves the player, throws tornadoes and drops laser crystals

  • Death (bonus boss)

New trap:

  • moving sidewalk

New power ups:

  • bone, throws one bouncing bone (unlocked by using 5 sanctuaries)

  • spring, each projectile shot by the player has a chance to bounce unlocked after killing 25 slimes)

  • dynamite, an explosion may occur when an enemy is hit (unlocked by leveling-up 50 times)

  • stomping, a perdiodic knockback shockwave

New combos:

  • electron

  • wave

Gameplay changes:

  • map visibility talent

  • resurrection talent

  • map improvement

Quality of life changes:

  • slowmotion when a boss is killed, and at the end of a challenge

  • scaling on the player on the map

  • multiple icons redesigns

Bug fixes:

  • chests bug fixed

  • laser bug fixed

  • character menu bug fixed

Misc:

  • many engine and optimization improvements

  • Vulkan, downgraded from 1.4 to 1.2

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bit Depot 2160561
  • Loading history…
Windows Depot 2160563
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2160564
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link