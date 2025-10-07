NEW OUTPUTS
Added optional neural network outputs:
- Handbrake: Apply handbrake for drifting Train your AI to drift!
- Brakes: Apply regular brakes
REWARD SYSTEM OVERHAUL
- Reward Editor: Customize rewards and choose what behaviors to train
- 7 NEW Reward Metrics:
- Drifting: Time spent in a sustained drift
- Actual Distance: Actual distance the car's body has traveled
- Wall Distance: Distance from the nearest wall
- Center Distance: Distance from the track's center line
- Momentum Change: How much the car's speed changes
- Throttle Frequency: How much the throttle input changes
- Braking Frequency: Total time spent braking
- 2 Reward Types:
- Default: Total accumulated value over the entire run
- Average: Average value per second while active
EVOLUTION EDITOR IMPROVEMENTS
- Output Management: Add or remove brake and handbrake outputs from trained networks
- Smart Weight Editing: Existing weights preserved when editing trained networks New weights initialized to 0
- Sensor Editing: Improved behavior when adjusting sensor degrees on trained networks
- Fixed: Snapshot system
MANUAL DRIVING
- Fixed: Focus issues during driving
- Brake Input (Space) + Handbrake Input: (B Key)
OTHER IMPROVEMENTS
- Precision Controls: More decimal places for weight decay and mutation rate settings
- Network Preview: Display more information when selecting networks
- Reward Normalization: Changed from normal distribution to uniform distribution
