 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Counter-Strike 2 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20291231 Edited 7 October 2025 – 20:13:30 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community



NEW OUTPUTS

Added optional neural network outputs:
  • Handbrake: Apply handbrake for drifting Train your AI to drift!
  • Brakes: Apply regular brakes


REWARD SYSTEM OVERHAUL

  • Reward Editor: Customize rewards and choose what behaviors to train
  • 7 NEW Reward Metrics:
    • Drifting: Time spent in a sustained drift
    • Actual Distance: Actual distance the car's body has traveled
    • Wall Distance: Distance from the nearest wall
    • Center Distance: Distance from the track's center line
    • Momentum Change: How much the car's speed changes
    • Throttle Frequency: How much the throttle input changes
    • Braking Frequency: Total time spent braking

  • 2 Reward Types:
    • Default: Total accumulated value over the entire run
    • Average: Average value per second while active



EVOLUTION EDITOR IMPROVEMENTS

  • Output Management: Add or remove brake and handbrake outputs from trained networks
  • Smart Weight Editing: Existing weights preserved when editing trained networks New weights initialized to 0
  • Sensor Editing: Improved behavior when adjusting sensor degrees on trained networks
  • Fixed: Snapshot system


MANUAL DRIVING

  • Fixed: Focus issues during driving
  • Brake Input (Space) + Handbrake Input: (B Key)


OTHER IMPROVEMENTS

  • Precision Controls: More decimal places for weight decay and mutation rate settings
  • Network Preview: Display more information when selecting networks
  • Reward Normalization: Changed from normal distribution to uniform distribution


Changed files in this update

Depot 3312031
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link