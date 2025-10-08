 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20291224 Edited 8 October 2025 – 10:46:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

FIXES

  • Fixed Team 2 Operator flying in the air.

  • Fixed an issue with Buy Zones which would cause player to have a black screen and keep dying.

  • Fixed Session List showing "Rifle" on "Allowed Weapons" even if it was set to "ALL".

  • Fixed not able to spawn when joining an on-going Gun Game or Free For All sessions.

  • Fixed not being able to join a password protected session.

  • Fixed sessions not disappearing from Session List properly.

  • Fixed Team 1 Operator "teleporting" through fences in Container.

  • Fixed snipers being fully accurate while un-scoped.

  • Fixed Player Information on Scoreboard not working.

  • Lootbox Bravo and it's items no longer have "SELL ON MARKETPLACE" button active.

  • Fixed utility not showing "equipped" indicator. With this fix everyone's loadout has been reset.

  • Fixed hitmark activating when shooting teammate(s).

  • Fixed melee's creating bullets.

  • Fixed not being able to buy Lootbox Bravo in a rare occasion.

