Fixed Team 2 Operator flying in the air.

Fixed an issue with Buy Zones which would cause player to have a black screen and keep dying.

Fixed Session List showing "Rifle" on "Allowed Weapons" even if it was set to "ALL".

Fixed not able to spawn when joining an on-going Gun Game or Free For All sessions.

Fixed not being able to join a password protected session.

Fixed sessions not disappearing from Session List properly.

Fixed Team 1 Operator "teleporting" through fences in Container.

Fixed snipers being fully accurate while un-scoped.

Fixed Player Information on Scoreboard not working.

Lootbox Bravo and it's items no longer have "SELL ON MARKETPLACE" button active.

Fixed utility not showing "equipped" indicator. With this fix everyone's loadout has been reset.

Fixed hitmark activating when shooting teammate(s).

Fixed melee's creating bullets.