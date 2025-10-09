The most exciting "Howdy folks" of all these posts! Yooka-Replaylee is out on Steam, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series! A launch discount of -10% will be available for the next week! And don't forget that we're also Steam Deck Verified!

With double the content that's better than ever, brand-new areas, Rextro's Arcade, collectibles, challenges, characters, Tonics and more, Yooka-Replaylee is the closes thing to full-on remake without building the entire game from scratch. "Remasker," our studio director Gavin Price has called it.

How do I claim the owner's discount?

Owners of the original Yooka-Laylee can claim their -30% owner's discount by purchasing Yooka-Replaylee through the below bundle. Simply add the bundle to your basket and the discount will be applied to your copy of Yooka-Replaylee.

Owner's Discount Bundle

Check out the brand-new launch trailer with a special voice guest

The Orchestral Soundtrack

If you want to enjoy the beautifully arranged orchestral soundtrack outside of your time in Yooka-Replaylee, you can grab the OST and take the music with you anywhere you go.

Please note that if you're an original backer of Yooka-Laylee, you'll be receiving a copy of the OST for free through BackerKit!