7 October 2025 Build 20291186 Edited 7 October 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC
  • Fixed crash when using Bar of Soap and Lightning in a Bottle
  • Fixed interaction between 1 Ton Weight and Popcorn
  • Prism no longer stacks

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2372451
macOS Depot 2372452
Linux Depot 2372453
