- Fixed crash when using Bar of Soap and Lightning in a Bottle
- Fixed interaction between 1 Ton Weight and Popcorn
- Prism no longer stacks
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 2372451
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 2372452
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 2372453
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update