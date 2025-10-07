Hello everyone!



Halloween is around the corner and we've gone ahead and launched the update already!

This year you will have three new activities to complete in order to unlock 3 new cosmetic items.

However this year is slightly different as it is now a global community challenge! To unlock the outfit for this time around you will have to work together to unlock the portal to the land of the Hallowed and take the fight to The Hallowed Guardian himself! This is a world boss that you'll be able to take on as a group!

The update will remain live for about a month depending on the progress rate!

Enjoy it and as always, please share your feedback on Steam or on Discord!

NEW:

- Halloween returns to the weathered woods!

-- Find Skully's missing bones to unlock a new pet!

-- Participate in the hourly event (each time the clock hits XX:30) to kill pumpkins and collect candy! Collecting 250 candy will award this years' aura!

-- Once the community has gathered enough candy, fight the event boss as much as you want to unlock a new outfit! Be careful, this boss is not easy but simply participating while another group kills it will still grant you rewards!

-- You can defeat the event boss multiple times to get a chance at last years' rewards as well

- You can now scroll through the slaughter log to also see your boss kills

- A new outfit is available in the MTX store

- A new aura is available in the MTX store

- A new outfit is available in the expedition store

- Hitsplashes from the player have been reworked and now show what type of damage it was

CHANGES:

- More prevention checks have been added to the second hardcore boss so you can't get statelocked during transition

- The bonfires at hardcore frostflame will no longer go below 0

- Cooldown vial has been nerfed from -3% per level to -0.5% per level

- Removed collision from certain rocks to avoid getting clipped

- Fishing TNT explosion VFX changed

- Weather has been removed from the dungeon lobby

- Droprate from Nature's Blessings bottles in expeditions have been increased greatly

- All barrage abilities have been nerfed further to produce less barrages over the duration of the cast

- A safety has been added to the gladiators in expeditions that they can't attack you right away when spawning

- Made it more clear that you have enough armor to negate damage if you have overshield active as well

- Changes made to the Werewolf dungeon fight:

-- Stuns are now managed server side, this should prevent the boss doing weird things when stuffed client-side

-- Parrying will no longer micro-stun the boss

-- The boss will no longer queue up an ability server-side while stunned, this should prevent "ghost soaks" appearing

- Hardcore mode will be temporarily disabled when you join an expedition and re-enabled afterwards if you had it enabled before

FIXED:

- The second boss will no longer still drag you to the next area if you died during transition

- Fixed an issue with ranged and charged attacks breaking when performing a slayer finisher

- Fixed an issue where using a slayer finisher could get you stuck on top of certain map objects

- A crash when receiving a pet from arena when you already have all pets has been resolved

- An issue with controllers not being able to advance the text for boss 4 has been resolved

- A performance issue with stances over time has been resolved

- A game crash with necrotic blade on dungeon bosses has been resolved

- The bleed modifier will no longer stack in expeditions

- An issue with the player losing invincibility while shielded has been resolved

- Fixed an issue with stamina draining while typing "R" in chat

- Out of date description on equipment tutorial fixed