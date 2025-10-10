Hi everyone, just to let you know that Patch 1 is now live for Deathground! (Hotfix Version 0.1.47b)

A titanosauric thank you to everyone who’s picked up and played, shared, streamed or fed back on Deathground in the last few days! We are so pleased to finally get the game into your hands and the response has been absolutely incredible!

Firstly, our small but dedicated team has been working hard to fix as many bugs as possible since launch.

Thank you to everyone who’s left a review, given us feedback, reported a bug, jumped into the Steam discussions or helped others. Keep it coming!

For those that haven’t had a good time, we hear you. Thank you for all of your critical comments, we are trying to be as active as possible in our responses and bugfixes - all feedback and suggestions are paramount to improving and evolving the game throughout Early Access.

The project has been re-built from the ground up in the last 18 months due to losing publisher support, where we’ve pivoted to self-funding/self-publishing and a small team again. Whilst this was a major setback, we wanted to get this initial version out and then expand the game with the community as well as deliver on the full vision for the game by v1.0.

Please see our roadmap below and remember, this is only the beginning…

PATCH NOTES: (V 0.1.47B)

⚠ Important: Before launching, please ensure your PC meets the minimum system requirements and that your graphics drivers are fully updated!



For reference:

NVIDIA users : Make sure you have the ‘ GeForce Experience app ’ installed and that the latest GeForce Game Ready Driver is updated under the drivers tab.

AMD users: Make sure you have the ‘ AMD app ’. It will automatically detect your hardware and guide you through updating to the latest driver version.

Please note: While our team is working to further optimise the game if your system does not meet the minimum requirements, your gameplay experience may not perform as expected.



Highlights and changes

Motion Detector improvements - The Motion Detector now indicates whether the detected enemy is at the same height or below/above in relation to the player

New music - New lobby music has been added

Quality of life adjustments

Multiple fixes to DLSS Implementation - further improvements are in progress

If you have issues after resetting to "Off", please increase the resolution scale percentage up to 100% then back to where you want it

A new bloom quality slider has been added to the graphics settings

The default Anti-Aliasing method has been changed to TAA, with TSR no longer supported

Mouse behaviour has been improved for full-screen borderless mode

(Developer's Note: We’re currently working on additional settings, such as FOV, View-bobbing, and more.)

Bugfixes - General

Partially fixed an issue where public lobbies were unavailable for some players Please be aware that public lobbies are a work in progress.



Bugfixes - AI

Fixed an issue where Raptors stunned during a kill sequence, or hiding space ejection would behave incorrectly, causing the raptor and the attached player to become stuck in place

Fixed an issue where Raptors would get stuck entering the ‘search’ state, repeating the entry animation and vibrating in place

Fixed an issue where Raptor damage was not correctly timed to attacks and kill sequences

Fixed an issue where Raptors would appear misaligned when waking up from the ‘sleeping’ state

Fixed an issue where Raptors could be despawned at the incorrect time after completing the pump-station section of ‘Spray the Greenhouse’

Fixed an issue where some stair collisions were misaligned, leading to Raptors being unable to navigate those surfaces

Reduced Raptor avoidance range, allowing raptors to get slightly closer to one another while moving through the environment.

We have a lot of great content and polish on the horizon:

See FAQs and Discussions and we will do our best to get back to you!

Join our Discord and for Bug Reporting or search for teammates.

