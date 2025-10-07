Additions
- Quests have now been added. There are not many quests, and currently they act more like a tutorial. However, the framework for them is now in place to allow us to do much more with them in the future, whether that be questlines, daily challenges etc
- New option whether you want to see a displayed quest tracking on the HUD
- Added a link to the wiki on the main menu
- Added text reminding players to leave a review on the main menu
- 5 new achievements
- The game's version is now displayed on the main menu
Changes
- The XP Boost enchant now gives bonus tool XP to all equipment, not just itself
- Tooltips are now more strict with screen height, hopefully this should slightly help tooltips going slightly off screen at times
- Items held in the inventory are now displayed more closely to the mouse
Fixes
- Fixed customisation trying to update sprite materials after returning to the menu
- Can no longer pause / exit whilst a scene transition is playing as this caused some unexpected behaviour in the past
- Fixed being unable to load saves when discord or steam is not present or undetected
- Updated to Unity 6.2 due to a security vulnerability recently discovered in previous versions
- Fixed a visual bug with equipment when shift clicking to take them off
Version 1.1.0
