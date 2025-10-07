Changes
- Festival foods now last a year, not just for the current festival.
- The bf breakthrough recipes are now auto-learned not given as items.
- The golden path fights are now harder.
- The golden path now tells you more explicitely what is required.
- Dancing Weapon buffs now say they are Dancing Weapons instead of buffs.
- The world map visuals are improved.
Balance Changes
- Qither Dagger now deals corrupt damage, not true.
- Fueling enchantment is now better.
- Isolation Space now also removes artefact power.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed blank space in craft complete dialog when doing a basic craft.
- Fixed being able to aid companions to break through to a realm above yours.
- Added . to the end of many sentences (mostly rewards).
- Fixed many typos.
- Fixed some tooltip wording to make more sense.
- Fixed Karmic Reprise stacking.
- Fixed priority on techniques that make buffs that have direct effects.
- Fixed being able to bypass the special mine chamber.
- Fixed creating a new loadout not unequipping the current items.
Changed files in this update