7 October 2025 Build 20290786 Edited 7 October 2025 – 19:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Festival foods now last a year, not just for the current festival.
  • The bf breakthrough recipes are now auto-learned not given as items.
  • The golden path fights are now harder.
  • The golden path now tells you more explicitely what is required.
  • Dancing Weapon buffs now say they are Dancing Weapons instead of buffs.
  • The world map visuals are improved.


Balance Changes

  • Qither Dagger now deals corrupt damage, not true.
  • Fueling enchantment is now better.
  • Isolation Space now also removes artefact power.


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed blank space in craft complete dialog when doing a basic craft.
  • Fixed being able to aid companions to break through to a realm above yours.
  • Added . to the end of many sentences (mostly rewards).
  • Fixed many typos.
  • Fixed some tooltip wording to make more sense.
  • Fixed Karmic Reprise stacking.
  • Fixed priority on techniques that make buffs that have direct effects.
  • Fixed being able to bypass the special mine chamber.
  • Fixed creating a new loadout not unequipping the current items.

