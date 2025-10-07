 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20290753 Edited 7 October 2025 – 19:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New Arena Selection;
- Mapping of game button with 'hold' action;
- Credit screen reader;
- Fixes on control and navigation;
- Fixes on the tournament screen;
- Saves separated by Steam users and integration with SteamCloud;
- Hititback minigame color adjustments;
- Adjustments in credits of localization, UI and assets.
- 'Exit without saving' in the settings menu reverses the options for the version of when it was opened or after last save;
- Unity security update;

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3487623
Windows Depot 3487629
