- New Arena Selection;

- Mapping of game button with 'hold' action;

- Credit screen reader;

- Fixes on control and navigation;

- Fixes on the tournament screen;

- Saves separated by Steam users and integration with SteamCloud;

- Hititback minigame color adjustments;

- Adjustments in credits of localization, UI and assets.

- 'Exit without saving' in the settings menu reverses the options for the version of when it was opened or after last save;

- Unity security update;