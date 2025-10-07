Hey Droppers!
Today’s update fixes some issues with Twitch’s Event API and adds support for custom machine covers!
Twitch
Updated deprecated hypetrain_begin and hypetrain_progress events to the latest versions.
Game
Halloween decorations are now static (no more spooky wiggle).
Slightly raised the pusher for smoother motion.
Pusher now retracts fully to clear any stuck coins.
Improved collision between pusher and coins.
Raised side coin guards to prevent spillover during Hype Train events.
Fixed queued player wraps overwriting active ones.
Emote list now auto-updates every 5 minutes.
Machine
You can now add your own custom machine covers directly in-game!
Added 3 new Machine Covers for Fall season.
How to Add a Custom Cover
Navigate to:
AppData\\LocalLow\\Litty Games\\CoinPusherLive\\
and open texture_names.txt.
Add your image name (without .png) on a new line.
Place your .png file inside:
CoinPusherLive\\Textures\\Machine\\Covers\\.
Refresh textures in-game or restart the game.
Your custom cover will appear in the dropdown!
Cover template:
https://littygames.net/images/cover_template.png
Join the Discord if you have questions or run into issues.
Happy Dropping! o/
Changed files in this update