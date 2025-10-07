 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20290716 Edited 7 October 2025 – 19:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey Droppers!
Today’s update fixes some issues with Twitch’s Event API and adds support for custom machine covers!

Twitch

  • Updated deprecated hypetrain_begin and hypetrain_progress events to the latest versions.

Game

  • Halloween decorations are now static (no more spooky wiggle).

  • Slightly raised the pusher for smoother motion.

  • Pusher now retracts fully to clear any stuck coins.

  • Improved collision between pusher and coins.

  • Raised side coin guards to prevent spillover during Hype Train events.

  • Fixed queued player wraps overwriting active ones.

  • Emote list now auto-updates every 5 minutes.

Machine

  • You can now add your own custom machine covers directly in-game!

  • Added 3 new Machine Covers for Fall season.

How to Add a Custom Cover

  1. Navigate to:
    AppData\\LocalLow\\Litty Games\\CoinPusherLive\\
    and open texture_names.txt.

  2. Add your image name (without .png) on a new line.

  3. Place your .png file inside:
    CoinPusherLive\\Textures\\Machine\\Covers\\.

  4. Refresh textures in-game or restart the game.
    Your custom cover will appear in the dropdown!

Cover template:

https://littygames.net/images/cover_template.png


Join the Discord if you have questions or run into issues.

Happy Dropping! o/

Changed files in this update

Depot 2731831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link