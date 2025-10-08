 Skip to content
8 October 2025 Build 20290575 Edited 8 October 2025 – 07:39:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixes

• Updated to a patched version of Unity engine in order to fix the recently discovered security vulnerability (for more info: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3066311
Linux 64-bit Depot 3066312
macOS 64-bit Depot 3066313
