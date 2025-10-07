- Fixed Aska missing Wildheart after a prior hotfix
- Fixed Main Character “Social Point Available” label always showing
- Fixed Fire Realm option on Oros Grove sending you to the wrong location
- Fixed cursor snapping to a corner during dialogue and tile selection when targeting skills
- Fixed localization issues
v0.6 Hotfix #5
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update