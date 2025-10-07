 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20290426 Edited 7 October 2025 – 21:19:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Aska missing Wildheart after a prior hotfix
  • Fixed Main Character “Social Point Available” label always showing
  • Fixed Fire Realm option on Oros Grove sending you to the wrong location
  • Fixed cursor snapping to a corner during dialogue and tile selection when targeting skills
  • Fixed localization issues

Changed files in this update

Depot 2184351
