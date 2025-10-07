 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20290360
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Stackable items now have a cap, 50 for damage wise and 2 for guardian angel.
  • Damage stackable items increase their cost in function of the stacked items (every 10 stacked will cost 1 more).
  • If you buy items you will attract more powerful crabs every 5 crabs you overcome you will match one really stronger, also if you kill crabs really fast you will get way more score, we add this change in order to reduce the ingame time it takes to score really high numbers when you get really strong.
  • We fixed a visual bug with the new dead animation where it got overdue by other movement animations like falling or jumping.
  • If you are fighting crabs with no items you will attract weaker crabs.

