 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20290344 Edited 7 October 2025 – 18:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Here is a New Update, Bringing a new look. To see the whole new look you will want to declare Bankrupt so you can see when you rent a vehicle or Rent the House. If you do not go Bankrupt you may have up the windows to rent the car and truck, return them before renting or you will be double paying for them. There is now a list of things to do in the cell phone and more will be added in the future. Give it a try and let us know what you think between the old look and the new one. Thanks for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3056071
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link