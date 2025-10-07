Here is a New Update, Bringing a new look. To see the whole new look you will want to declare Bankrupt so you can see when you rent a vehicle or Rent the House. If you do not go Bankrupt you may have up the windows to rent the car and truck, return them before renting or you will be double paying for them. There is now a list of things to do in the cell phone and more will be added in the future. Give it a try and let us know what you think between the old look and the new one. Thanks for playing!