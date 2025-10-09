Greetings, Brinehunters!
We're rolling out a quick hotfix following Update 1.1 to address a few bugs and implement some much-needed balance changes. Thank you for your feedback and continued support!
Bug Fixes
Fixed a Crash for enemy navigation
Fixed inconsistent damage number display between the endgame overview and tab menu.
Fixed an issue where difficulties were not applying ranks correctly in some languages
Fixed an issue where boss health was unintentionally capped.
Fixed an issue where the spiked charm did not deal damage correctly.
Fixed an issue where gold skin was not removed correctly on expedition end.
Fixed an issue where all charm rarities had the same price.
Balance Changes
Tesla Rifles Charge Orb
On hit damage: Increased from 10% -> 20% of the initial hit,
Max charge damage increased from 2 -> 2.2 times.
Brine Rifle
Charge Scope max charged damage increased from 5 -> 5.5 times.
Steady Scope damage increased from 150 -> 200
Plasma Launcher
Flak Cannon damage increased from 80 -> 110.
Shotgun
Semi-automatic damage per projectile from 35 -> 50. Slight increase to minimum spread, but reduction to max spread.
Full Automatic Damage increased from 25 -> 35
Superheavy Slug damage increased from 50 -> 65
We're monitoring gameplay closely and will continue to fine-tune based on your feedback. Keep those runs going and let us know how these changes feel!
Drop your thoughts on our Discord or community channels.
— The DoubleMoose Team
Play Abyssus now!
Join the official Brinehunters hub and help us shape the future of the game: https://discord.gg/x5qRfb6gUJ
🦑 Keep up with all the latest updates and get exclusive Abyssus content by following us on social media:
https://x.com/PlayAbyssus
https://www.instagram.com/playabyssus/
https://www.tiktok.com/@playabyssus/
Changed files in this update