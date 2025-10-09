Greetings, Brinehunters!



We're rolling out a quick hotfix following Update 1.1 to address a few bugs and implement some much-needed balance changes. Thank you for your feedback and continued support!





Bug Fixes

Fixed a Crash for enemy navigation

Fixed inconsistent damage number display between the endgame overview and tab menu.

Fixed an issue where difficulties were not applying ranks correctly in some languages

Fixed an issue where boss health was unintentionally capped.

Fixed an issue where the spiked charm did not deal damage correctly.

Fixed an issue where gold skin was not removed correctly on expedition end.

Fixed an issue where all charm rarities had the same price.



Balance Changes

Tesla Rifles Charge Orb

On hit damage: Increased from 10% -> 20% of the initial hit,

Max charge damage increased from 2 -> 2.2 times.

Brine Rifle

Charge Scope max charged damage increased from 5 -> 5.5 times.

Steady Scope damage increased from 150 -> 200

Plasma Launcher

Flak Cannon damage increased from 80 -> 110.



Shotgun

Semi-automatic damage per projectile from 35 -> 50. Slight increase to minimum spread, but reduction to max spread.

Full Automatic Damage increased from 25 -> 35

Superheavy Slug damage increased from 50 -> 65





We're monitoring gameplay closely and will continue to fine-tune based on your feedback. Keep those runs going and let us know how these changes feel!



Drop your thoughts on our Discord or community channels.



— The DoubleMoose Team









Play Abyssus now!



