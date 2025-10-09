 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Blue Protocol: Star Resonance Battlefield™ 6 Megabonk Football Manager 26 Destiny 2 Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
9 October 2025 Build 20290228 Edited 9 October 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, Brinehunters!

We're rolling out a quick hotfix following Update 1.1 to address a few bugs and implement some much-needed balance changes. Thank you for your feedback and continued support!


Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a Crash for enemy navigation

  • Fixed inconsistent damage number display between the endgame overview and tab menu.

  • Fixed an issue where difficulties were not applying ranks correctly in some languages

  • Fixed an issue where boss health was unintentionally capped.

  • Fixed an issue where the spiked charm did not deal damage correctly.

  • Fixed an issue where gold skin was not removed correctly on expedition end.

  • Fixed an issue where all charm rarities had the same price.

Balance Changes

Tesla Rifles Charge Orb

  • On hit damage: Increased from 10% -> 20% of the initial hit,

  • Max charge damage increased from 2 -> 2.2 times.

Brine Rifle

  • Charge Scope max charged damage increased from 5 -> 5.5 times.

  • Steady Scope damage increased from 150 -> 200

Plasma Launcher

  • Flak Cannon damage increased from 80 -> 110.

Shotgun

  • Semi-automatic damage per projectile from 35 -> 50. Slight increase to minimum spread, but reduction to max spread.

  • Full Automatic Damage increased from 25 -> 35

  • Superheavy Slug damage increased from 50 -> 65

We're monitoring gameplay closely and will continue to fine-tune based on your feedback. Keep those runs going and let us know how these changes feel!

Drop your thoughts on our Discord or community channels.

— The DoubleMoose Team


 

Play Abyssus now!


Join the official Brinehunters hub and help us shape the future of the game: https://discord.gg/x5qRfb6gUJ

🦑 Keep up with all the latest updates and get exclusive Abyssus content by following us on social media:
https://x.com/PlayAbyssus
https://twitter.com/DoubleMoose
https://twitter.com/TheArcadeCrew
https://www.instagram.com/playabyssus/
https://www.tiktok.com/@playabyssus/


Changed files in this update

Depot 1721111
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link