 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Counter-Strike 2 Megabonk Deadlock Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20290197 Edited 7 October 2025 – 17:39:43 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello,

Thank you for the continued support and enthusiasm surrounding Employee 925.
We’re pleased to announce that Update 1.1.0 is now live. This release introduces a wide range of bug fixes and stability improvements, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.

The highlight of this update is the addition of full Portuguese (PT) localization, allowing players to experience Employee 925 entirely in their native language.

This milestone also lays the groundwork for broader localization efforts. If there’s a particular language you’d like to see supported next, please don’t hesitate to share your preference—I’ll gladly explore the possibility.

Best regards,
EIRAS

Changed files in this update

Depot 3948891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link