Hello,



Thank you for the continued support and enthusiasm surrounding Employee 925.

We’re pleased to announce that Update 1.1.0 is now live. This release introduces a wide range of bug fixes and stability improvements, enhancing the overall gameplay experience.



The highlight of this update is the addition of full Portuguese (PT) localization, allowing players to experience Employee 925 entirely in their native language.



This milestone also lays the groundwork for broader localization efforts. If there’s a particular language you’d like to see supported next, please don’t hesitate to share your preference—I’ll gladly explore the possibility.



Best regards,

EIRAS