Hello Couriers! 🚚

Our updates keep coming! 🎉

This is our second update, and we’d like to thank all of you for your amazing support and feedback. 💛



Here’s what’s been fixed and improved:



Fixed an issue where reputation was decreasing every in-game day.



Fixed reputation loss caused by employees.



Adjusted box stacking algorithm for partner companies and subcontractors — boxes no longer fly around.



Fixed an issue where boxes created during vehicle loading could collapse, launch the car, or scatter around.



Fixed boxes falling off the vehicle.



Added a Respawn button — players can now respawn if the character gets stuck.



Fixed incorrect path drawing on the map.



Fixed an issue where the carrier would grab boxes and throw them repeatedly.



Improved carrier behavior.



Fixed a bug where saving in the morning would load the game at the previous night.



Fixed getting stuck temporarily at level 31.



Fixed warehouse second wall not appearing.



Fixed carrier performance issue causing heavy FPS drops.



Fixed visual bugs in delivery employee and vehicle UI panels.



Fixed a bug where the cashier could collect money twice from delivered boxes.



Thanks again for playing and sharing your thoughts — every bit of feedback helps us make the game better! 🚚💨