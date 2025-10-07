 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20290171
Update notes via Steam Community
### Mechanics

- Shuffle just moves the top card of the deck to the bottom (so you'll always know what the next card you get when you shuffle is)
- You can know see the order of all cards in your deck
- When you're out of cards you can now always reclaim all played cards by spending 5 energy
- Starting deck is bigger
- Scrolls now give 2 shuffles

### Art

- Added block animation that is played on health bar whenever player blocks any attacks
- Add art for final boss floor: The Royal Court. New monster art, ability art, death animations, background art & final boss with two forms
- Add new art for energy runes
- Add new art for when a boon has be revealed as being below a specific tile
- Add new art for sliders and checkboxes
- Add new art banner for avoid or flight challenge floor choice
- Add new animations to Crypt floor: raise dead animation, necromancer spells, death animations for skeletons and ghosts
- Add new dark background/card frame for cursed cards
- Add new effects for: scouting, stun, poison, losing/gaining health, monster buffs/debuffs
- Add new effect for shuffle button being clicked
- Better lightning and freeze animations
- Better block break animation when tiles are explored
- Added 12 new arts for legendary warrior items: now all warrior items, both legendary and rare, have artwork
- Add dust cloud effect when monsters move

### Music

- Add 2 new music tracks: The Crypts & Frost Caves

### UX

- Fixed tutorial button alignment and increased time until continue button becomes visible slightly

### Bug Fixes

- Stop tooltips from not closing sometimes on PC
- Stop showing challenge floors in Goblin Caves unless corruption level is greater than 0
- Fixed tutorial getting stuck

### Balance

- Broadsword increases damage of your overkill attacks damage by 1 instead of 2

