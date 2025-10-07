### Mechanics



- Shuffle just moves the top card of the deck to the bottom (so you'll always know what the next card you get when you shuffle is)

- You can know see the order of all cards in your deck

- When you're out of cards you can now always reclaim all played cards by spending 5 energy

- Starting deck is bigger

- Scrolls now give 2 shuffles



### Art



- Added block animation that is played on health bar whenever player blocks any attacks

- Add art for final boss floor: The Royal Court. New monster art, ability art, death animations, background art & final boss with two forms

- Add new art for energy runes

- Add new art for when a boon has be revealed as being below a specific tile

- Add new art for sliders and checkboxes

- Add new art banner for avoid or flight challenge floor choice

- Add new animations to Crypt floor: raise dead animation, necromancer spells, death animations for skeletons and ghosts

- Add new dark background/card frame for cursed cards

- Add new effects for: scouting, stun, poison, losing/gaining health, monster buffs/debuffs

- Add new effect for shuffle button being clicked

- Better lightning and freeze animations

- Better block break animation when tiles are explored

- Added 12 new arts for legendary warrior items: now all warrior items, both legendary and rare, have artwork

- Add dust cloud effect when monsters move



### Music



- Add 2 new music tracks: The Crypts & Frost Caves



### UX



- Fixed tutorial button alignment and increased time until continue button becomes visible slightly



### Bug Fixes



- Stop tooltips from not closing sometimes on PC

- Stop showing challenge floors in Goblin Caves unless corruption level is greater than 0

- Fixed tutorial getting stuck



### Balance



- Broadsword increases damage of your overkill attacks damage by 1 instead of 2