### Mechanics
- Shuffle just moves the top card of the deck to the bottom (so you'll always know what the next card you get when you shuffle is)
- You can know see the order of all cards in your deck
- When you're out of cards you can now always reclaim all played cards by spending 5 energy
- Starting deck is bigger
- Scrolls now give 2 shuffles
### Art
- Added block animation that is played on health bar whenever player blocks any attacks
- Add art for final boss floor: The Royal Court. New monster art, ability art, death animations, background art & final boss with two forms
- Add new art for energy runes
- Add new art for when a boon has be revealed as being below a specific tile
- Add new art for sliders and checkboxes
- Add new art banner for avoid or flight challenge floor choice
- Add new animations to Crypt floor: raise dead animation, necromancer spells, death animations for skeletons and ghosts
- Add new dark background/card frame for cursed cards
- Add new effects for: scouting, stun, poison, losing/gaining health, monster buffs/debuffs
- Add new effect for shuffle button being clicked
- Better lightning and freeze animations
- Better block break animation when tiles are explored
- Added 12 new arts for legendary warrior items: now all warrior items, both legendary and rare, have artwork
- Add dust cloud effect when monsters move
### Music
- Add 2 new music tracks: The Crypts & Frost Caves
### UX
- Fixed tutorial button alignment and increased time until continue button becomes visible slightly
### Bug Fixes
- Stop tooltips from not closing sometimes on PC
- Stop showing challenge floors in Goblin Caves unless corruption level is greater than 0
- Fixed tutorial getting stuck
### Balance
- Broadsword increases damage of your overkill attacks damage by 1 instead of 2
v0.5.3
