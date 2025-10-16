Today we are shipping a Hotfix Update for Dustwind: Resistance on PC/Steam. The update fix a security issue with the Unity Engine on PC and a minor problem with games userinterface. So the changelog will be pretty short, but meaningful.

The update has started roll out to Steam. Please update the game accordingly.

Changelog (Revision 11805):

bugfix for PC controls failing due to error on startup on high DPI displays

Upgrade to Unity 2022.3.62f2 for security update

We welcome any kind of feedback, so please let us know what you think.

And don’t forget: this fall, we will be releasing the first DLC for Dustwind: Resistance: Canyon Cross.



Here’s the trailer for the DLC again, in case you haven’t seen it yet:





Wishlist Now: