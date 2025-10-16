 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Football Manager 26 New World: Aeternum Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Call of Duty® Blue Protocol: Star Resonance
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 October 2025 Build 20290146 Edited 16 October 2025 – 12:33:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today we are shipping a Hotfix Update for Dustwind: Resistance on PC/Steam. The update fix a security issue with the Unity Engine on PC and a minor problem with games userinterface. So the changelog will be pretty short, but meaningful.

The update has started roll out to Steam. Please update the game accordingly.

Changelog (Revision 11805):

  • bugfix for PC controls failing due to error on startup on high DPI displays

  • Upgrade to Unity 2022.3.62f2 for security update

We welcome any kind of feedback, so please let us know what you think.

And don’t forget: this fall, we will be releasing the first DLC for Dustwind: Resistance: Canyon Cross.

Here’s the trailer for the DLC again, in case you haven’t seen it yet:

Wishlist Now:

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3110371
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link