New SuckUp! version is live -> Build #1b62f38
Changes:
Second pass on a bug that would prevent a player from playing the game after their first time entering the game. This would show a legacy and deprecated screen asking for the player to log in.
Fixed a bug where a player would be unable to finish the classic game
Improved Love Bites feeling and gameplay. The mode should feel less buggy and overall better.
Fixed some bugs that were caused by Unity Engine update.
Some other small fixes
Changed files in this update