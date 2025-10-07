 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20290085 Edited 7 October 2025 – 17:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New SuckUp! version is live -> Build #1b62f38

Changes:

  • Second pass on a bug that would prevent a player from playing the game after their first time entering the game. This would show a legacy and deprecated screen asking for the player to log in.

  • Fixed a bug where a player would be unable to finish the classic game

  • Improved Love Bites feeling and gameplay. The mode should feel less buggy and overall better.

  • Fixed some bugs that were caused by Unity Engine update.

  • Some other small fixes

