7 October 2025 Build 20290084
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! This patch contains a bunch of bug fixes and a new "Overall Rank" leaderboard that combines your ranks from each level and gives you an overall rank. Just a heads up, this leaderboard only updates once per day. Here are the patch notes!

New Stuff

  • Added "Overall Rank" leaderboard (accessible from main menu). It takes the average of all your ranks on all levels (Note: Only updates once per day)

  • Added a button so you can see a level's leaderboard from the level select screen

  • Added Korean translation

  • Added badges for SNF competition

  • Now Dawnblade has 2 starting Blood

  • Now Silken Edge has increased air control


Bug Fixes

  • Fix a whole bunch of broken level geometry, holes, and broken lavas (nothing that should impact any routing in this patch)

  • Fix hitbox of bow pickup in Cloud Castle being too small

  • Increase hitbox of all artifact pickups

  • Fix bug where you could wall jump on lava waterfalls

  • Fix bug where you could dash with Skrike after switching weapons sometimes

  • Fix issue with the Toothpick that made it so you could jump insanely high off of a ground pound bounce

  • Improved DirectX performance some more

