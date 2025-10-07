Hey everyone! This patch contains a bunch of bug fixes and a new "Overall Rank" leaderboard that combines your ranks from each level and gives you an overall rank. Just a heads up, this leaderboard only updates once per day. Here are the patch notes!
New Stuff
Added "Overall Rank" leaderboard (accessible from main menu). It takes the average of all your ranks on all levels (Note: Only updates once per day)
Added a button so you can see a level's leaderboard from the level select screen
Added Korean translation
Added badges for SNF competition
Now Dawnblade has 2 starting Blood
Now Silken Edge has increased air control
Bug Fixes
Fix a whole bunch of broken level geometry, holes, and broken lavas (nothing that should impact any routing in this patch)
Fix hitbox of bow pickup in Cloud Castle being too small
Increase hitbox of all artifact pickups
Fix bug where you could wall jump on lava waterfalls
Fix bug where you could dash with Skrike after switching weapons sometimes
Fix issue with the Toothpick that made it so you could jump insanely high off of a ground pound bounce
Improved DirectX performance some more
Changed files in this update