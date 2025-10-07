Hey everyone! This patch contains a bunch of bug fixes and a new "Overall Rank" leaderboard that combines your ranks from each level and gives you an overall rank. Just a heads up, this leaderboard only updates once per day. Here are the patch notes!



New Stuff



Added "Overall Rank" leaderboard (accessible from main menu). It takes the average of all your ranks on all levels (Note: Only updates once per day)

Added a button so you can see a level's leaderboard from the level select screen

Added Korean translation

Added badges for SNF competition

Now Dawnblade has 2 starting Blood

Now Silken Edge has increased air control





Bug Fixes

