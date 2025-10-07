 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20290022 Edited 7 October 2025 – 18:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Some minor fixes

Changelog


Fixes

  • Various Typos
  • Negotiation glitch with IPMS practice fixed
  • Related glitch where death wouldn't trigger when freezing fixed

Improvements

  • Stat information text size increased slightly for legibility

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Titan Outpost Default 64 Bit Depot 944181
macOS Titan Outpost MacOS Depot Depot 944183
Linux Titan Outpost Linux Depot Depot 944184
