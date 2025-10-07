Hi!



Some of you might have heard - recently there was a security vulnerability discovered that was affecting games made with older Unity version, so we had to update it and that's the main reason for this patch.

Some details about the security issue: https://flatt.tech/research/posts/arbitrary-code-execution-in-unity-runtime/

What if I'm using an older version of FUMES? What about other Unity games that are not getting patched?

In that case you can use this patcher thingy to stay safe: https://discussions.unity.com/t/cve-2025-59489-patcher-tool/1688032

Faster game startup



Also, we disabled the splash screen at the start of the game, so you can inhale FUMES much faster now!

This patch is live for both full and demo version of FUMES.



Previous update beta branch



We added previous_update beta branch that will let you access last update if something won't work. Let us know about any issues.

What's next?

We decided that the next update will focus on fixes, improvements and requested by many of you Steam achievements. Also, we will try to squeeze further controller support improvements.

Thank you for all your support! <3

FUMES team