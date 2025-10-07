 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20289981 Edited 7 October 2025 – 18:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi!


Some of you might have heard - recently there was a security vulnerability discovered that was affecting games made with older Unity version, so we had to update it and that's the main reason for this patch.

Some details about the security issue: https://flatt.tech/research/posts/arbitrary-code-execution-in-unity-runtime/

What if I'm using an older version of FUMES? What about other Unity games that are not getting patched?

In that case you can use this patcher thingy to stay safe: https://discussions.unity.com/t/cve-2025-59489-patcher-tool/1688032

Faster game startup


Also, we disabled the splash screen at the start of the game, so you can inhale FUMES much faster now!

This patch is live for both full and demo version of FUMES.


Previous update beta branch

We added previous_update beta branch that will let you access last update if something won't work. Let us know about any issues.

What's next?

We decided that the next update will focus on fixes, improvements and requested by many of you Steam achievements. Also, we will try to squeeze further controller support improvements.

Thank you for all your support! <3

FUMES team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1920431
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link