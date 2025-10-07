 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20289842 Edited 7 October 2025 – 19:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
More details here:
https://steamcommunity.com/groups/steamworks/announcements/detail/524229329545071275

Nothing else in the build changed aside from the UnityPlayer.dll file to patch the issue.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1700871
