 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Destiny 2 Megabonk Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Counter-Strike 2 Deadlock Call of Duty®
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
7 October 2025 Build 20289833 Edited 7 October 2025 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Updated the Unity version due to a security risk

You can read more about it here: https://unity.com/security/sept-2025-01

Changed files in this update

Depot 3580101
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link