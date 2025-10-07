*Added a jumping feature that can be activated using the Alt key;

*Melee weapons can now attack without aiming;

*Increased melee weapon attack power from 240 to 450;

*Added an aiming assistant, which can be toggled on/off via "Options -> Game Settings -> Aim Assistant" (default: enabled);

*Enabled damage value display, configurable via "Options -> Game Settings -> Damage Value Display" (default: enabled);

*Renamed "P-Big Handgun" to "P-Big-Killer", now delivers instant headshot kills against all enemies except "Boss", with headshot probability varying by enemy type;

*All enemies except "Boss" now have "Strong Type" and "Weak Type" classifications. "Weak Type" enemies have reduced attributes and yield fewer rewards;

*Increased enemy count in maps;

*A "Mission Prompt" notification will now appear upon entering each map;

*Renamed "AR-LK4 Rifle" to "AR-LK4-Bloody", featuring [Bloody] effect: attacks may trigger [Bloody] status on enemies, restoring 3 health points to "XiGou" and dealing 120 fixed damage;

*Maximum level cap increased to 99, with all weapon attack power +1 per level after skill tree completion;

*Added camera shake effects during certain actions;

*Area-of-effect damage now targets all enemies within range, not just those in combat;