7 October 2025 Build 20289685 Edited 7 October 2025 – 17:26:35 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
There was a great amount of hit sound coming off from collisions that made the game unplayable , this update aims to fix that.

Also new screenshots added with a little bit bigger area for the level selection UI updated.

Some turning obstacles added to the roads map.

Happy dreams !

Changed files in this update

