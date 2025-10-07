There was a great amount of hit sound coming off from collisions that made the game unplayable , this update aims to fix that.
Also new screenshots added with a little bit bigger area for the level selection UI updated.
Some turning obstacles added to the roads map.
Happy dreams !
UI Update & Bugfixing the hit sound
