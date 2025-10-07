This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone!

We just pushed another experimental version update. If you want to be the first to see the new features that will come to Unrailed you are in the right place!

You can access the experimental version via right click on Unrailed -> settings-> Betas.

Note that changes are not yet complete and things might change depending on your feedback.

You can give us feedback right here or on Discord ( https://discord.gg/unrailed ).

Changelog v-645-cb7b197:

- Improvement: When placing on a carriage, the stack is highlighted if it contains items already

- Improvement: Version Incompatible replays will be deleted automatically

- Improvement: Faster game loading for players who played many games (game needs to restart once for that).

- Bug fix: The camera did some reset movement in replays sometimes

- Bug fix: Animals could die when having multiple carriage wagons with front-pull extensions

- Bug fix: It was possible to apply the “Storage Pull” extension to the wagon printer which did not do anything

- Bug fix: Marathon cartridge didn’t spawn in endless mode

- Bug fix: The bot was sometimes stealing from transformer wagon input stacks even though they were the critical wagon to produce the missing resource

- Bug fix: Custom map replays (often) did not count to highscore when playing online

- Bug fix: It wasn’t possible to pick up from some wagons (like carriage) at a station in time attack mode

- Bug fix: Versus & Custom Map replay durations were formatted wrong in the replay menu

- Balance: The losing teams’ track reward is now bounded by the amount of spare tracks the winning team has

- Balance: In versus, the drone/bomb fabricator wagon can spawn in shops again; brake and brake track wagons won’t spawn anymore

- Balance: In versus, dynamite, miner wagon and turret don’t affect the other team anymore

- Balance: In versus, turret, compactor, slot & carriage always get an additional positive extension to be more competitive compared to other wagons

- Balance: Mimics will drop players tools/extensions/upgrade instead of deleting or respawning them





See you on track!