7 October 2025 Build 20289323 Edited 7 October 2025 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Removed redundant character meshes around the nightclub
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with the manager's drawers
  • Fixed clipping assets in the CCTV office
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with the lockers
  • Fixed blood decals around Pugs' corpse
  • Implemented interactable doors into the scene
  • Fixed a material bug where they were showing as just black
  • Fixed an issue where text in the evidence case file wasn't wrapping
  • Fixed a bug where wouldn't always walk down into the club
  • Fixed a bug where Hughes didn't walk down into the club in front of the player
  • You can no longer open doors in investigation mode
  • Evidence is now hidden when viewing CCTV footage
  • Increased lighting in alleyway

