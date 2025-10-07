- Removed redundant character meshes around the nightclub
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with the manager's drawers
- Fixed clipping assets in the CCTV office
- Fixed a bug where you couldn't interact with the lockers
- Fixed blood decals around Pugs' corpse
- Implemented interactable doors into the scene
- Fixed a material bug where they were showing as just black
- Fixed an issue where text in the evidence case file wasn't wrapping
- Fixed a bug where wouldn't always walk down into the club
- Fixed a bug where Hughes didn't walk down into the club in front of the player
- You can no longer open doors in investigation mode
- Evidence is now hidden when viewing CCTV footage
- Increased lighting in alleyway
V.0.10.1.4
