8 October 2025 Build 20289189 Edited 8 October 2025 – 17:59:05 UTC by Wendy
Update notes via Steam Community

SECURITY

  • Updated to the latest 2021 Unity Engine version to patch critical security vulnerability on previous Unity versions.

Please reference the official statement below by Unity for more information on this incident

Unity Security Vulnerability: Developer Remediation Guide

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1107321
