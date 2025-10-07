📢 Patch 1 – Build n° 114,491
Thanks everyone for the amazing support and feedback during the launch!
This first patch focuses on stability improvements, crash fixes, and a few gameplay and balancing tweaks to make your runs smoother and more reliable.
⚔️ Balancing
- Sanctuary now always appears after defeating a boss (100% chance).
- Adjusted the Gate Keeper balance.
- Reworked “Palm of God” ability behavior.
- Various gameplay tweaks.
- Gate Keeper Boss balancing.
- Door Boss balancing.
- Tweaked Door Boss logic in multiplayer.
🐞 Bug Fixes
- Fixed a rare case where the Fly character could stay invisible after death.
- Fixed an issue where private games could still appear public when selected by mouse.
- Fixed spawn points in the Prison biome for better player placement.
- Fixed missing localization text on biome selection.
- Fixed an issue where the private match selection was not properly validated in some cases.
💥 Stability & Crashes
- Fixed multiple crashes related to:
- Lobby browser
- PlayerState replication and NetUniqueId
- Melee weapons during hotjoin
- Magus entity events
- Hermit encounters
- Artifact or OnRep PlayHit logic
- Input rebind system
- NPC List Manager
- AI synchronization during hotjoin
- General improvements to overall stability and multiplayer synchronization.
- Portal workaround implemented to prevent potential softlocks.
- Added additional safety checks to prevent invalid latent actions.
🧩 UI & Menu
- Fixed issue with player display in the Start Action Menu.
- Removed unnecessary render rules causing a blue screen focus effect on widgets.
- Adjusted and secured latent actions handling for safer UI updates.
- Fixed potential double avatar showing up in the end menu.
