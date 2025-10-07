 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20289162 Edited 7 October 2025 – 16:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

📢 Patch 1 – Build n° 114,491




Thanks everyone for the amazing support and feedback during the launch!
This first patch focuses on stability improvements, crash fixes, and a few gameplay and balancing tweaks to make your runs smoother and more reliable.




⚔️ Balancing

  • Sanctuary now always appears after defeating a boss (100% chance).
  • Adjusted the Gate Keeper balance.
  • Reworked “Palm of God” ability behavior.
  • Various gameplay tweaks.
  • Gate Keeper Boss balancing.
  • Door Boss balancing.
  • Tweaked Door Boss logic in multiplayer.


🐞 Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a rare case where the Fly character could stay invisible after death.
  • Fixed an issue where private games could still appear public when selected by mouse.
  • Fixed spawn points in the Prison biome for better player placement.
  • Fixed missing localization text on biome selection.
  • Fixed an issue where the private match selection was not properly validated in some cases.


💥 Stability & Crashes

  • Fixed multiple crashes related to:
  • Lobby browser
  • PlayerState replication and NetUniqueId
  • Melee weapons during hotjoin
  • Magus entity events
  • Hermit encounters
  • Artifact or OnRep PlayHit logic
  • Input rebind system
  • NPC List Manager
  • AI synchronization during hotjoin
  • General improvements to overall stability and multiplayer synchronization.
  • Portal workaround implemented to prevent potential softlocks.
  • Added additional safety checks to prevent invalid latent actions.


🧩 UI & Menu

  • Fixed issue with player display in the Start Action Menu.
  • Removed unnecessary render rules causing a blue screen focus effect on widgets.
  • Adjusted and secured latent actions handling for safer UI updates.
  • Fixed potential double avatar showing up in the end menu.




We’re actively monitoring your feedback and reports — keep them coming! Next updates will focus on performance improvements, balancing, and co-op polish.

We're doing our best to improve the game experience, and quickly address your feedback. We're counting on you to leave a review (that tremendously help us), or update it if some of your grievances have been addressed. Thanks!


Changed files in this update

Depot 1869501
Depot 1869502
