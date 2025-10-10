 Skip to content
10 October 2025 Build 20289143
Update notes via Steam Community

This patch includes various fixes and improvements. Join our Discord to share feedback and report bugs. Updates for the main game will follow in the next couple of days.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed various typos and incorrect descriptions

  • Fixed issue where units could get trapped between mountains

  • Fixed tooltip flickering issue

  • Fixed some perks missing secondary descriptions

  • Fixed unit management menu being accessible during battles

  • Fixed general and creature kills not counting in final statistics

  • Fixed missing music in the general selection screen

Improvements

  • Improved settings UI layout

  • Added more resolution options

