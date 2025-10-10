This patch includes various fixes and improvements. Join our Discord to share feedback and report bugs. Updates for the main game will follow in the next couple of days.

Bugfixes

Fixed various typos and incorrect descriptions

Fixed issue where units could get trapped between mountains

Fixed tooltip flickering issue

Fixed some perks missing secondary descriptions

Fixed unit management menu being accessible during battles

Fixed general and creature kills not counting in final statistics

Fixed missing music in the general selection screen

Improvements