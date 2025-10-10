This patch includes various fixes and improvements. Join our Discord to share feedback and report bugs. Updates for the main game will follow in the next couple of days.
Bugfixes
Fixed various typos and incorrect descriptions
Fixed issue where units could get trapped between mountains
Fixed tooltip flickering issue
Fixed some perks missing secondary descriptions
Fixed unit management menu being accessible during battles
Fixed general and creature kills not counting in final statistics
Fixed missing music in the general selection screen
Improvements
Improved settings UI layout
Added more resolution options