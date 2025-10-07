Union and Confederate alike had long struggled to keep the risen dead confined to Harpers Ferry, yet now their plague had seeped into northern Maryland. Quiet farms and scattered army drill camps, once peaceful and orderly, now lay under a fragile dawn. The pale sun rose slowly, casting long, trembling shadows across the fields, as if the land itself sensed the coming horror.

A cold, creeping fog rolled in, winding between fences and over crops, thick and almost alive. Within its ghostly veil, the dead stirred — shuffling, moaning, and reaching toward anything that moved. The fog swallowed sound and shape alike, turning the tranquil landscape into a waking nightmare where each step forward might bring the living face to face with the relentless dead.



Risen Dead Event 07/10/2025 Patch notes

The Drill Camp level is now available in Onslaught.

The XP screen is now shown at the end of the narration for Onslaught.

All players are now rewarded with an additional experience gain for collectively killed zombies.

Fixed the Inferno Titan not being stunned for the correct duration.

Fortifications should no longer cause stutters/freezes when placed or damaged.

Thrown zombie boulders now play impact sounds, and apply impulses to player corpses correctly.

Fix for audio and voice chat being muffled while in the follower spectate mode.

Killed zombies now respond correctly to the impact from bullets and explosions.

LeMat buckshot ammo is now replenished when Refill Ammo is purchased.

Previous Hotfixes

Hotfix 1 - 04/10/2025

Increased the base payout from a completed wave from $200 to $300.

The wave bonus multiplier is increased from $50 to $100.

The retreat phase now awards 50% of the wave victory bonus.

Officer Ability costs reduced: Concentrated Strike: $1250 -> $500 Blanket Barrage: $2500 -> $1250 Boost Morale: $2500 -> $750

Fortification Limits Increased: Cheval De Frise: 6 -> 8 Palisade Wall: 8 -> 10

Reduced the distance at which Zombie Brutes will attempt to throw rocks.

Increased the velocity of Zombie Brute rocks from 20m/s to 30m/s

Reduced the supression effects from friendly teammate gunshots and bullet whizbys by 50%

Increased the volley window for Zombie Brutes from 1.5 seconds to 2.0 seconds.

Increased the volley window for the Inferno Titan from 1.0 seconds to 2.0 seconds.

Reduced the volley requirement for the Brute from 24 shots to 16 shots on a full server.

Extra pellets from Buck and Ball no longer count towards the Brute/Titan volley check.

Reduced Brute damage to fortifications from 800 to 300.

The Inferno Titan now has set spawns for each point and should no longer randomly despawn.

Dead players now get force-deployed when entering wave preparations.

Hotfix 2 - 05/10/2025

Fortification Health Increased: Gabions: 600 -> 800 Cheval De Frise: 1000 -> 1500 Palisade Wall: 2000 -> 3000

Fortification Limits are increased for *each* lost point as follows. Gabions: +5 Cheval De Frise: +4 Palisade Wall: +2

Any flipped over artillery pieces and limber carts will now be removed at the end of a wave.

Limbers automatically refill their rounds after a wave.

During Final Push the morale boost is extended from 30 seconds to 180 seconds, and is upgraded to an instant-kill instead of double damage.

Reduce the volley shot requirement from 70 to 60 for the Inferno Titan.

Increased the duration of the Inferno Titan volley stun from 6.0 seconds to 8.0 seconds.

Increased the duration of the Inferno Titan artillery stun from 6.0 seconds to 20.0 seconds.

Artillery explosions and cannister now deal full damage to the Titan and Brutes even when not stunned.

Reduce preparation time from 2 minutes to 1.5 minutes on the first 5 waves.

Class restrictions can no longer be turned off for Onslaught.

Added flavor text to the Onslaught loading screens.

Potential fix for an issue where servers would hang indefinitely with VOIP still enabled.







