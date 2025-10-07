Added support for game controller vibration
Added Vibration options in the pause menu.
Fixed an issue where debris could remain after clearing the final stage, potentially obscuring the cat.
Fixed an issue where the game could freeze when the "clock time" ended.
Minor fix
