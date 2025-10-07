 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20289104 Edited 7 October 2025 – 23:06:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Added support for game controller vibration

  • Added Vibration options in the pause menu.

  • Fixed an issue where debris could remain after clearing the final stage, potentially obscuring the cat.

  • Fixed an issue where the game could freeze when the "clock time" ended.

Changed files in this update

