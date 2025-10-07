 Skip to content
7 October 2025 Build 20289052 Edited 7 October 2025 – 15:39:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
As people say, if something works, don't touch it.

After the last update I broke one small thing: window resolutions would always be forced to 16:9, ignoring some of the resolutions that are selectable in the settings menu. That has now been fixed.

Also I did some small adjustments to the leaderboards menu.

Also the new MacOS build supports both Intel and Apple Silicon. However, Apple Silicon has not been tested, as I lack the means to test it. Please let me know if something is not working.

Changed files in this update

Windows Without Escape Windows Depot 720731
Linux Without Escape Linux Depot 720732
macOS Without Escape MacOSX Depot 720733
