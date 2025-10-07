As people say, if something works, don't touch it.



After the last update I broke one small thing: window resolutions would always be forced to 16:9, ignoring some of the resolutions that are selectable in the settings menu. That has now been fixed.



Also I did some small adjustments to the leaderboards menu.



Also the new MacOS build supports both Intel and Apple Silicon. However, Apple Silicon has not been tested, as I lack the means to test it. Please let me know if something is not working.