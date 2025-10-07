Adjustments
- Fixed awkward in-game animations.
- Added gamepad support to the Terms of Service consent screen on the main menu.
- Changed language selection in Settings to a popup window.
- Fixed a bug where Jenny’s effects were not displayed correctly at the start.
- Fixed an issue where Zero’s toss sometimes appeared too low.
6.3.310 Version Update
